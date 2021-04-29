Suffolk suspends all open burns following large brush fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire marshals in Suffolk announced on Tuesday that all open burning in the city is suspended.

They did say how long the suspension would be in place, but say it’s because gusty and dry condition in the area.

The fire marshal also mentioned that first-responders were working on a large brush fire Tuesday afternoon on Deer Path Road.

The area had several traffic closures in place during the event.

No injuries were reported as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

