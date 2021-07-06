Suffolk smoke testing sewer systems throughout July

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk will be smoke testing sewer systems around the city over the next five weeks.

A local contractor, Hydrostructures, will be working on behalf of the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities to help with the smoke testing.

The process involves injecting non-toxic, harmless smoke through the sanitary sewer pipes to locate and identify deficiencies that may contribute to sanitary sewer overflows.

During the week of July 12, smoke testing is scheduled to be conducted in several areas including:

Kilby Shores

Cedar Lake Shores

Mill Creek Close

Lake Speight Colony

During the week of July 19, smoke testing is scheduled to be conducted in several areas including:

Wilroy Industrial Park,

Elephant’s Fork

Westhaven Lakes/Herons Pointe

Dayle Acres

During the week of July 26, 2021, smoke testing is scheduled to be conducted in several areas including: