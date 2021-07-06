Suffolk smoke testing sewer systems throughout July

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk will be smoke testing sewer systems around the city over the next five weeks.
A local contractor, Hydrostructures, will be working on behalf of the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities to help with the smoke testing.
The process involves injecting non-toxic, harmless smoke through the sanitary sewer pipes to locate and identify deficiencies that may contribute to sanitary sewer overflows.
During the week of July 12, smoke testing is scheduled to be conducted in several areas including:
- Kilby Shores
- Cedar Lake Shores
- Mill Creek Close
- Lake Speight Colony
During the week of July 19, smoke testing is scheduled to be conducted in several areas including:
- Wilroy Industrial Park,
- Elephant’s Fork
- Westhaven Lakes/Herons Pointe
- Dayle Acres
During the week of July 26, 2021, smoke testing is scheduled to be conducted in several areas including:
- Godwin Commerce Park
- Riverview, the area around Fort Street, Western Avenue, and West Constance Road
- Church Street area around West Constance Road, Church Street, Mahan Street, Day Street
- Suffolk Executive Airport area generally bounded by Carolina Road