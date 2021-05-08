Suffolk skydiver seriously injured after landing on aircraft hangar

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was seriously hurt in a Suffolk skydiving accident Saturday morning after officials say she landed on top of an aircraft hangar.

According to a release, Suffolk spokeswoman Diana Klink said first-responders got the call for help around 11:27 a.m. from Gene Bolton Drive.

When they arrived on the scene, Suffolk Fire-Rescue crews say they found the skydiver on top of an aircraft hangar where she apparently landed. The team shared that they used a ladder truck to reach her.

First-responders say she was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

