Suffolk Sheriff’s Office to hand out firearm safety kits, collect items for food drive

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk residents can pick up free firearm safety kits at the Kroger at 1017 University Boulevard on Friday, Feb. 4.

The sheriffs office will also hold a food drive while issuing the firearm safety kits. They say any non-perishable food item is appreciated.

The firearm safety kits will be provided through a partnership between the Suffolk Sheriff’s Department and Project ChildSafe, the nationwide firearm safety education program. Project ChildSafe was developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation to promote firearm safety.

Sheriff E.C. Harris says the kits aim to prevent unauthorized individuals, such as children, from accessing a firearm in your home.

“Each kit contains a safety curriculum and a cable-style gun lock. The locks fit on most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns,” said Harris in a press release.

“We are pleased to have the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office as a Project ChildSafe partner,” said Bill Brassard Jr., director of Project ChildSafe. “Project ChildSafe is an important step forward in helping ensure that all firearm owners fully understand their responsibilities with respect to the safe handling and storage of firearms.”

The kits will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.