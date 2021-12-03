Suffolk Sheriff’s Office hosts Operation Helping Hands Toy Drive

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Sheriff’s Office is set to host its Operation Helping Hands Toy Drive on December 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at two local Walmart Centers.

The sheriff’s office is accepting donations of new unwrapped toys. They ask that individuals do not donate toy guns including Nerf Guns.

The toys will be given to families in need.

With the City of Suffolk having over 80 juvenile-involved shootings this year, the drive will also feature free gun safety locks and Eddie Eagle educational materials. They want to introduce children to the Eddie Eagle GunSafe program which is a gun accident prevention program that has helped keep kids safe. The program makes no value judgments about firearms and no firearms are ever used.

Listed below are the toy drive locations.

1200 N. Main Street, Suffolk

6259 College Drive, Suffolk