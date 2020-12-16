Suffolk Sheriff’s Office collects over 5,000 toys at 7th annual toy drive

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Sheriff’s Office collected over 5,000 toys for kids at the holiday drive on Saturday.

The Operation Helping Hands event on Dec. 12 marked the department’s seventh annual toy drive. The team collected donations at both Suffolk Walmart locations.

Toys donated included sports equipment, games, dolls, arts and crafts, bicycles, puzzles, books, toy cars, and trucks — just to name a few.

“Thanks to our community’s prodigious generosity, we were able to provide toys to several of our local elementary schools, where they will be distributed to many of their students,” the department said in a statement released Wednesday.

“Our hope is that these toys will relieve some of the burden so many are enduring this year when it comes to providing Christmas gifts for their families. On behalf of the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office, we would like to wish all that participated and the Hampton Roads community a safe and joyous holiday season.”















(Courtesy: Suffolk Sheriff’s Office)