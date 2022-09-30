SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk Public Works Department is asking the community for their input regarding their new resilience plan.

According to a news release, the city has developed a resilience plan to meet the requirements of the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Community Flood Preparedness Fund grant program.

The resilience plan includes a review of the entire city of Suffolk to identify flood prevention and protection projects. The City of Suffolk is seeking input from citizens during a two-week public comment period.

Citizens are allowed to review the draft of the resilience plan and provide feedback and suggestions before it is finalized.

To view the plan and leave comments go to www.suffolkva.us/262/Environmental. You can also contact Heather Baggett, Environmental Specialist at (757) 514-7627 or email her at hbaggett@suffolkva.us.

The period for public comments is open until October 14, 2022.