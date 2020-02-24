Suffolk school bus rear-ended by vehicle while loaded with students

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials say a passenger vehicle rear-ended a fully-loaded school bus Monday afternoon as it was transporting students from Hillpoint Elementary School.
No students were injured, but the bus driver was taken to a local hospital for further medical observation.
Officials say Suffolk Police and fire-rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Godwin Boulevard.
Another bus driver came to the scene following the crash investigation and finished transporting the students, officials said.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was issued a summons for following too closely.
