Suffolk School Board to vote Thursday on reopening plan

SUFFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — The Suffolk School Board is set to decide Thursday night on how to get kids back to class this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency meeting, which comes after a decision by nearly every other local school district in the region, starts at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. John Gordon III shared a letter to families recommending a virtual start for students.

Dr. Gordon believes online classes are the safest decision for students and staff amid the increase in Suffolk and Hampton Roads’ COVID-19 cases.

We all wanted our students to be back in school in our traditional face to face model on

September 8, 2020, however it is clear that there are too many risks at this time based on our

evolving health information. Dr. John B. Gordon III, Suffolk Superintendent

However, this learning plan will be a different — staff will report to schools and teach from school buildings Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, teachers may telework.

Gordon explains having staff come into the buildings will provide a consistent instructional model that includes:



Gordon adds teachers with pre-existing conditions, or those who are at high risk for contracting COVID-19, may work with human resources to plan telework options. Gordon suggests this plan to school leaders for the first 9 weeks.

Then staff will monitor the health data and possibly move to face-to face learning for two days a week. Gordon adds this is the best solution considering feedback from parents through surveys, emails and calls.

The Western Tidewater Health District, which includes Suffolk, has one of the highest rates of positive COVID-19 tests in the region, and is one of just a handful seeing a rising percentage. With that, Suffolk’s cases are up dramatically.

