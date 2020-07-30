Suffolk School Board to hold emergency meeting on fall reopening plans

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk School Board announced on Thursday that they will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the “Fall Learning Plan.”

The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 6, at City Hall located at 442 W. Washington Street in Suffolk. The closed session begins at 5:30 p.m. and the public meeting begins at 7 p.m.

City officials said that the full agenda for the originally scheduled August 13 meeting will be covered.

Those who are interested in addressing the board on topics included on the agenda must contact the Clerk of the Board no later than noon the day before the board meeting.

If that deadline is missed, the speaker will be allowed under Late Appearances.

To address the board on non-agenda topics (Late Appearances), speakers must notify the Clerk of the Board no later than 5 p.m. on the day of the board meeting.

Speakers may provide copies of their remarks or other information for board members.

For more information, email the Clerk of the Board or call 757-925-6752.

