Suffolk School board opts to stay with virtual learning for the entire first semester

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All public schools will remain virtual for the entire first semester.

On Friday afternoon, the school board voted on whether to move into a hybrid model of learning, which would bring students back in phases starting Nov. 16.

School board members cast their votes — three votes for, and three against — and the motion to go in-person learning ultimately failed.

The school board will meet to discuss the issue again in January.

The Suffolk School Board also previously delayed consideration of moving to a hybrid learning model.

In September, the board tabled consideration of expanding the number of days a week for in-person classes for students with special needs.

At that time, the board requested administrators gather more data from teachers, parents and teaching assistants about how learning in-person versus virtually is going.

Some students with intensive special needs are currently going to school two days a week in-person.

