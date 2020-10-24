Suffolk School board opts to stay with virtual learning for the entire first semester

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All public schools will remain virtual for the entire first semester.
On Friday afternoon, the school board voted on whether to move into a hybrid model of learning, which would bring students back in phases starting Nov. 16.
School board members cast their votes — three votes for, and three against — and the motion to go in-person learning ultimately failed.
The school board will meet to discuss the issue again in January.
The Suffolk School Board also previously delayed consideration of moving to a hybrid learning model.
In September, the board tabled consideration of expanding the number of days a week for in-person classes for students with special needs.
At that time, the board requested administrators gather more data from teachers, parents and teaching assistants about how learning in-person versus virtually is going.
Some students with intensive special needs are currently going to school two days a week in-person.
BELOW: Watch the full Suffolk School Board meeting Friday afternoon.
