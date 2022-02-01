Suffolk schedules railroad crossing closures ahead of maintenance

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk city officials have scheduled a railroad crossing closure for Feb. 8.

Officials from Suffolk Public Works Traffic Engineering say CSX Transportation will be staging equipment for future maintenance on Feb. 8 at two locations in the city.

There will be a two-hour railroad crossing closure on North Main Street at Prentis Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by an additional railroad crossing closure on West Constance Road at Prentis Street from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Detours will be in place to direct motorists.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10