Suffolk schedules railroad crossing closures ahead of maintenance

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk city officials have scheduled a railroad crossing closure for Feb. 8.
Officials from Suffolk Public Works Traffic Engineering say CSX Transportation will be staging equipment for future maintenance on Feb. 8 at two locations in the city.
There will be a two-hour railroad crossing closure on North Main Street at Prentis Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by an additional railroad crossing closure on West Constance Road at Prentis Street from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Detours will be in place to direct motorists.
