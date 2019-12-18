Suffolk robberies believed to be connected; woman injured in one

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police need your help identifying the suspects involved in two armed robberies reported within minutes of each other Tuesday night.

Police say the first call came in at 10:57 p.m. to the 6300 block of Respass Beach Rd.

The victim told police he was walking home when a sedan with three people inside stopped near him.

He said a man he didn’t know got out of the car, displayed a handgun and demanded his headphones and backpack. The suspect then got back into the car and fled. Police say the victim was not hurt.

Officials learned of the second robbery at 11:03 p.m. and responded to the 1100 block of Island Park Circle.

Google Maps places the locations roughly six miles from each other.

According to the female victim, she was returning home when two unknown suspects approached her.

She says one suspect demanded her purse while a second suspect displayed what she thought was a handgun.

Officials say the female suffered minor injuries when she tried to fight off the offenders. They add that she was treated on scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel.

Police have confirmed that they believe the two robberies are connected. The suspect vehicle was described as a light color sedan in both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.