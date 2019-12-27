Live Now
Suffolk road reopens following hazmat spill involving wastewater, jet fuel

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tanker truck carrying wastewater and jet fuel spilled the liquids over a stretch of road on Route 17 in Suffolk Friday morning.

The southbound lanes on Bridge Road/Route 17 were shut down from Walden Road to Shoulders Hill Road as crews cleaned up the hazmat situation, Suffolk officials wrote in a news release.

The spill happened around 10:30 a.m. Officials say the fluids were spilled over a quarter-mile to half-mile stretch of road.

Suffolk Police and fire-rescue responded to the scene. The road reopened around 3 p.m.

Battalion Chief Charles Jolly said the tanker truck had a valve open while traveling, then was stopped at the intersection with Knotts Neck Road and Shoulders Hill Road.

A private hazmat company was called in to help clean up the spill.

