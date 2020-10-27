Suffolk Restaurant Week returns for fall encore

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — From Suffolk’s best-kept culinary secrets to national award-winning restaurants, Suffolk Restaurant Week is coming back for its fall encore.

The Fall 2020 Suffolk Restaurant Week is slated for November 7 through 14.



During this popular culinary showcase, participating eateries offer chef-created delicacies and simple three-course, price-fixed menus at the deluxe ($10 lunch/$20 dinner), premier ($15 lunch/$30 dinner), or ultimate ($20 lunch/$40 dinner) levels.



No coupons, vouchers or tickets are needed—simply order from the Suffolk Restaurant Week menu at each location.

With nine eateries from which to choose, it’s the perfect time to sample new restaurants and old favorites as local chefs prepare delectable dishes for your dining enjoyment.

The following eateries are offering Suffolk Restaurant Week menus:

Decoys Seafood

Harper’s Table

High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar

Mason’s Grill & Smokehouse

The Plaid Turnip

Rajput Indian Cuisine

River Stone Chophouse

Sushi Aka

Vintage Tavern

