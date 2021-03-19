Suffolk Restaurant Week offering deals starting Saturday

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Restaurant_Week_kicks_off_Monday_in_Virg_0_20190218014030

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Restaurant Week starts Saturday, and area restaurants are ready to showcase their best culinary creations.

The spring edition of Suffolk Restaurant Week is slated for March 20-27.

Participating eateries offer three-course, price-fixed menus at the Deluxe ($10 breakfast/$10 lunch/$20 dinner), Premier ($15 lunch/$30 dinner), or Ultimate ($20 lunch/$40 dinner) levels.

Some restaurants will also offer specially-priced family to-go options.

Coupons, vouchers or tickets aren’t needed to take advantage of the deals. Orders just must be placed off the Suffolk Restaurant Week menu.

For additional information and menus, visit www.DiningInSuffolk.com, or visit the restaurant week Facebook page. You may also contact the Suffolk Division of Tourism at 757-514-4130, or VisitSuffolk@suffolkva.us.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10