Suffolk residents can get help on overdue water and sewage bills through 2nd pandemic relief program

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk residents that need help with overdue water and sewage bills are encouraged to apply for relief.

A second HRUBS Utility Bill Pandemic Relief Program was announced Monday by the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities, which will provided nearly $1.4 million in relief to qualifying customers via CARES Act funding.

Customers with delinquent water and wastewater utility bill charges from March 1, 2020 to December 30, 2020 can apply, and the city will provide help through January 22, 2021, or until funding runs out. The city is urging to people to act quickly.

Qualifying applicants must certify they’ve experienced COVID-related issues such as job loss or reduction in work hours.

You can apply online or by phone at 757-514-7450.