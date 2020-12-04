Suffolk reschedules free Saturday holiday drive-thru event

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation announced the holiday drive-thru event originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been rescheduled.

The festivities will now happen on Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Northern Shores Recreation Center located at 6701 Respass Beach Road.

The safe and free event is for all children up to age 12. Guests can drive through the parking lots dressed in holiday pajamas to receive a gift bag. Elves will safely give children a goody bag while supplies last.

Two other events are scheduled in case you miss this one.

Saturday, Dec. 12, at East Suffolk Recreation Center at 138 South 6th Street from 11 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Whaleyville Recreation Center at132 Robertson Street from 11 a.m. to noon.

Guests should stay in their vehicles and should not attend the event if anyone in their household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath), or have been exposed to others who have experienced those symptoms within the last 14 days.

Social distancing of at least six feet will be required and masks should be worn when at least six feet cannot be maintained.