SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Curtis R. Milteer, Sr. Recreation Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross.

When: Monday, October 3, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 132 Robertson Street, Suffolk, VA, 23438

Donors who decide to give blood in October will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

All types of blood are needed, especially O-negative, B-negative, and A-negative.

According to the Red Cross, blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies organ transplant recipients, and trauma victims.

To find out more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org with sponsor code CMRC.