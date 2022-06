SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the East Suffolk Recreation Center on Friday, July 1.

When: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 138 S 6th St.

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to donate, especially types O negative, B negative and A negative. Donors will receive a Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

To make an appointment to donate or for more info, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or sign up here with sponsor code: ESRC.