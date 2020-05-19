Suffolk recognizes workers during National Public Works Awareness Week

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Suffolk has joined several towns and cities in recognizing the quiet dedication of the Public Works team to keep our community safe and functioning.

Suffolk Public Works provides a wide array of services, including roadway maintenance and improvements, refuse collection, stormwater management, mosquito control, public transport, and much more.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our Public Works team for their hard work and professionalism, especially during these challenging times,” said Public Works Director L.J. Hansen.

The Department is responsible for maintaining approximately 1,600 miles of roadway, trapping and identifying 250,000 – 300,000 mosquitoes, emptying over 35,000 trash cans on a weekly basis, managing over $150 million in Capital Improvements, and so much more.

Courtesy – City of Suffolk

Courtesy – City of Suffolk

Courtesy – City of Suffolk

