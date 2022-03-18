SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Suffolk is recognizing several public works employees who supported firefighters during a recent commercial fire.

“We were presented with a complex and fast-moving commercial building fire that needed the resources and expertise of Public Works,” said Suffolk Fire & Rescue Chief Michael Barake. “When called, they responded and provided expertise and skill through detouring and rerouting traffic due to supply lines and using heavy equipment to tear down the partially collapsed commercial building so that suppression efforts could be completed safely.”

The massive fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Bell Street on February 25. As part of the response, several Public Works employees assisted firefighters.

Those employees have since been recognized with the Challenge Coin for their work that day. The following people have been recognized:

Thomas Roberts

Troy Hunter

Frankie Epps

TaShawn Bullock

Cornell Evans

Brian Raiford

Alton Ward

Terry Wiggins

Carlos Ward Jr

Xavier Williams

“I also want to thank our employees for a job well done supporting our brother and sisters in Fire & Rescue,” said Robert Lewis, Director of Public Works. “Public Works departments across the country are federally recognized as First Responders and I am proud of our record with responding to emergency situations.”

No injuries were reported.