SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk’s Chief Deputy Treasurer reports to 10 On Your Side the city has received just under $5,277,000 since September for speed camera violations, and until city council decides otherwise the money goes into the general fund.

The speed cameras are only in safety zones, work zones and school zones.

However, in January, the General Assembly will consider passing a bill known as HB 20: Photo Speed Monitoring Devices which reads in part:

“Authorizes the governing body…for the placement and operation of photo speed monitoring devices in any location deemed necessary by the locality.”

Attorney Tim Anderson who once served in the General Assembly is opposed to this.

“So currently, these speed cameras are only allowed in work and school zones, places where there are safety concerns. What they’re trying to do is expand it to anywhere in any city, and of course, these cameras, this camera right here has made about millions already…and that’s outrageous, and it’s something that I think people need to understand and they need to engage.

We got the updated numbers and it’s now $5,277,000.

Anderson told us, “It’s just a way to tax people by causing additional fines. You know, they can put these outside of disproportionately black neighborhoods. They can put these outside of neighborhoods where, you know, they could impact anybody, they can abuse it.”

Mark Abellar drives a school bus. He thinks the speed cameras are good and needed,

“It keeps people from not speeding too much. I drive for the school district, speed cameras keep you mindful of not speeding…I love the cameras.”

Dennis Godwin has complained about speed cameras, and he thinks police should give out speeding tickets — not cameras.

“I think it is another step the government is taking to take another amendment away from us. Whatever happened to our Sixth Amendment where we get to face our accuser. This accuser, the camera, doesn’t have a face.”

Anderson adds, “My job is to highlight what they are trying to do, to make the public aware, and then if you don’t like it, if you don’t think this should happen, write to your delegates and tell them, hey, we don’t want this.”

Anderson says one percent of those who get citations actually go to court.

“No, I think that’s exactly what is happening. It’s a $100 fine. You have to take time off from work. You have to go to court. You can’t hire a lawyer for $100. Fine. There’re no driving points. It’s just $100 civil penalty, and I think people just pay it rather than going through all of the time and expense of having to go to court…in other words it is not surprising so few fight it.”

Suffolk also tells 10 On Your Side only 14.7% of those who get tickets live in Suffolk the rest are from out of town to which Anderson counters,

“Well, OK. That’s right, but out of town, it could be Virginia Beach, Chesapeake. People who are going from here to Richmond. This is the main pathway to Richmond. So, it’s hitting all of Hampton Roads very hard right now.

Abellar adds, “City revenue that kind of stuff doesn’t really matter to me. Just as long you follow the speed limit…go the speed limit.”

Godwin counters police should give tickets, “I don’t think it is fair to the public think it is another our government using to work their way to our pockets.”