FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, crushed plastic bottles sit in a bale following sorting at the Mid-America Recycling plant, in Lincoln, Neb. Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper are investing $100 million to improve U.S. bottle recycling and processing. (Francis Gardler/The Journal-Star via AP, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk and Tidewater Fiber Corp. (TFC) have come to an agreement about curbside recycling that will extend the service for several months.

Residents will continue to have their recycling picked up every other week through June 30, 2020.

TFC is the current recycling provider, but the city if working to create a “more comprehensive” long-term contract for recycling that would take effect July 2, 2020, the first day of fiscal year 2021.