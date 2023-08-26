SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several railroad crossing in Suffolk will close in the coming days for emergency repairs.

The Suffolk Public Works Division says these closures will result in a complete shutdown of the affected crossings. Drivers should prepare for detours or plan for alternative routes.

The following railroad crossing are scheduled to close for maintenance:

North Main Street:

CSX Transportation will have the railroad crossing on North Main Street between Prentis Street and Finney Avenue closed for track maintenance beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. The railroad crossing is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 30, by 8 a.m. Detour signage will be in place.

West Constance Road:

CSX Transportation will have the railroad crossing on West Constance Road between Prentis Street and Second Street closed for track maintenance beginning Thursday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. The railroad crossing is scheduled to reopen on Friday, Sept. 1, by 8 a.m. Detour signage will be in place.

Kings Fork Road:

Norfolk Southern Railway will have the railroad crossing on Kings Fork Road at Archers Mill Road closed for track maintenance beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. The railroad crossing is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m.

The dates and times of the closures are subject to change with weather conditions.