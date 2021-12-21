Suffolk Public Works upgrades Shoulders Hill Road and Pughsville Road traffic signals

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Works’ Traffic Engineering Division completed traffic signal upgrades on Shoulders Hill Road and Pughsville Road on Dec. 20.

According to officials, the traffic signals were upgraded from traditional five-section protected/permitted, left turn signal heads to standard four-section, left turn signal heads with flashing yellow lights.

The upgrades will ensure that the traffic signals operate safely alongside the new traffic signal being constructed at Bob White Lane and Shoulders Hill Road. That signal will be converted to a full stop/go operation on Dec. 28.

If you would like to provide feedback on the operation of the upgraded traffic signals, please contact the Traffic Engineering Office at (757) 514-7600.