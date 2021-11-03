Suffolk Public Works to host open forum regarding proposed drainage improvements in Pughsville area

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of Suffolk Public Works will be hosting an open forum public hearing to discuss proposed drainage improvements in the Pughsville area.

The open forum is for Phase II of the project, which will include installing an enclosed pipe system down John Street, as well as a stormwater pond between Queen Street and Armstrong Avenue.



Phase I of the project was for the installation of four (4) drainage culverts crossing Townpoint Road.



The public hearing is on Tuesday, November 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church which is located at 4260 Pughsville Road.

The public hearing will be held in an open forum style and will not include any formal presentation.

The following items will be available at the public hearing:

Design plan sheets

Public hearing brochure

Information regarding the tentative project schedule

Property impacts and right-of-way relocation assistance information

The approved environmental document

Local residents interested in attending are advised to plan their arrival at any time between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the project, click here.