SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Public Works department will be hosting their very first public works academy, starting on October 13 and culminating in a graduation ceremony six weeks later. The academy is intended to teach citizens about the varying services that the city of Suffolk provides.

Classes are free and will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The academy will cover topics such as local government, traffic engineering and funding through presentations, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

The Suffolk Public Works department is now accepting applications for the academy. Spots are limited and applicants must be at least 18 years old and a Suffolk resident.

“The Academy is our chance to share not only what we do, but the reasons why we do it,” said Robert Lewis, the director of public works. “It is our goal to provide the best services we can for the citizens of Suffolk and this is a chance for them to learn firsthand about those services and get answers to any questions they might have from our team.”

Applications for the academy can be found HERE or can be obtained at Public Works Engineering in City Hall, 442 West Washington Street, 23434.