SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of Suffolk Public Works were able to reunite a dog with her owner after the pup got stuck in a driveway pipe.

Officials say the rescue occurred on September 23 when Suffolk Public Works got a call from a resident telling them that his elderly dog, Sweetpea, made her way into the driveway pipe and got stuck due to sediment blockage.

Public Works staff members Morris Jackson and Joe Arrowood arrived on the scene with shovels and other hand tools to help get her out.

The two were able to dig into the pipe access to give Sweetpea a clear path out. Sweetpea made her way out of the pipe unscathed.

If your ditch or driveway pipe needs cleaning, you can call Suffolk Public Works at (757) 514-7600.