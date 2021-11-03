Suffolk Public Works hosting open forum for Pughsville area drainage improvements

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Works is set to host an open forum public hearing to discuss proposed drainage improvements in the Pughsville area.

As part of phase two, city officials will be installing an enclosed pipe system down John Street, as well as a stormwater pond between Queen Street and Armstrong Avenue.

Before beginning work on phase two, an open forum-style public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church on Pughsville Road.

Exhibits will be provided for review, and City staff, including design personnel, will be available to discuss and answer questions related to this project and its design.

Previously, four drainage culverts were installed crossing Townpoint Road.

The following items will be available at the public hearing:

Design plan sheets

Public hearing brochure

Information regarding the tentative project schedule

Property impacts and right-of-way relocation assistance information

The approved environmental document

Event organizers say the public can arrive any time between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Comments can be recorded at the meeting, or submitted until December 30th to the Department of Public Works. Comment sheets are available on the website, and can be addressed or emailed to Luke Drylie, Project Manager, 442 West Washington Street, Suffolk, VA 2343.