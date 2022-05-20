SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Job seekers across Hampton Roads are invited to attend a job fair in Suffolk.

The fair is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 25 at the Public Works Operations Center in Suffolk. That’s on Carolina Road, near the Suffolk Executive Airport.

“Suffolk Public Works is a great place to work with many opportunities to grow and develop a successful career,” said Karl Marshall the Assistant Director of Public Works. “I have been with the department for fifteen years and I still get great satisfaction when providing vital services to the people of Suffolk. If anyone is interested in a career with Public Works, please come to the job fair or give us a call.”

During the fair, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Public Works staff to discuss open positions. There will also be the opportunity to apply and interview on-site.

Open jobs include street maintenance workers, refuse workers and heavy equipment operators.

City officials say they offer competitive pay starting at $15 an hour, as well as paid holidays and time off.

Employees are also eligible to participate in the Virginia Retirement System (VRS).