SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A water service interruption in a Suffolk neighborhood has been scheduled due to a road widening project.

The interruption will be along the Route 58 and Holland Road corridor beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, April 14 to 4 a.m. Saturday, April 15.

The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities says a contractor will work on a water main relocation work along the Route 58 and Holland Road corridor.

The water service will be interrupted in the following areas:

Cove Point Subdivision

Cameron Crossing Subdivision

200 block of Sumner Avenue

1600 block of Faulk Road

1653 Holland Road

1661 Holland Road

1665 Holland Road

1833 Holland Road

1837 Holland Road

If weather or other condition do not allow the work to occur on the dates noted, it is anticipated that work will be rescheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday, April 15 to 4 a.m. Sunday, April 16.