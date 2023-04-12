SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A water service interruption in a Suffolk neighborhood has been scheduled due to a road widening project.
The interruption will be along the Route 58 and Holland Road corridor beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, April 14 to 4 a.m. Saturday, April 15.
The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities says a contractor will work on a water main relocation work along the Route 58 and Holland Road corridor.
The water service will be interrupted in the following areas:
- Cove Point Subdivision
- Cameron Crossing Subdivision
- 200 block of Sumner Avenue
- 1600 block of Faulk Road
- 1653 Holland Road
- 1661 Holland Road
- 1665 Holland Road
- 1833 Holland Road
- 1837 Holland Road
If weather or other condition do not allow the work to occur on the dates noted, it is anticipated that work will be rescheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday, April 15 to 4 a.m. Sunday, April 16.
