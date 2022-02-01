Suffolk Public Utilities schedules water disruption at N Main St neighborhood ahead of water main repair

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A water service interruption at a Suffolk neighborhood has been scheduled ahead of a water main repair.

The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities says a contractor will work on a water main near the intersection of North Main Street and Market Street beginning on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The work will require the interruption of water service to businesses and residents in the 100 block of North Main Street, the 100 block of Market Street, and the 100 block of North Saratoga Street.



In order to minimally affect water customers in this area, the interruption of water service will occur between 10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, and 8 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 6.

It is anticipated that the road restoration work will be completed by 5 a.m., Monday, Feb. 7.

A road closure for the water main work is scheduled to begin on Saturday morning at 6 a.m.



The eastbound and westbound lanes of Market Street between North Saratoga Street and North Main Street will be closed to thru traffic. Eastbound Market Street traffic will be detoured around the work zone either to northbound North Saratoga Street or to southbound North Saratoga Street. Westbound Market Street traffic will be detoured around the work zone to North Main Street. Northbound and southbound North Main Street traffic will not be affected.

Additionally, the sidewalk on both sides of Market Street between North Saratoga Street and North Main Street will be closed to pedestrians.