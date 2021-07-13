Suffolk Public Schools working with Rite Aid to offer COVID-19 vaccines July 13-15

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Schools (SPS) is partnering with Rite Aid to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible staff and students.

There are first and second dose clinics being held this week, at the following dates and times. All of the clinics are offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is administered in two doses, 3 weeks apart. Currently, children ages 12 and older can get the vaccine.

Please register for one of the clinics by completing the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic form to help them plan for enough vaccine doses.

For more information about the vaccine, view the SPS Fact Sheet For Recipients And Caregivers.