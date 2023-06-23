SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Schools will be hosting a virtual job fair on June 28.

The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and SPS says they are looking to hire new teacher assistants who they hope will help take some of the workloads off of classroom teachers.

Those who would like to apply must have completed 48 college credit hours or have passed the Paraprofessional test. To register for the job fair, visit their online application, select Job ID 4003 under the virtual job fairs, and apply.

For those who have questions about the job fair or the teacher assistant job, call Human Resources at 757-925-6758.