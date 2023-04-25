SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Schools will be hosting a job fair for elementary, secondary, and special education teachers.

The job fair is on May 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at King’s Fork Middle School, 350 Kings Fork Road.

Suffolk Public Schools encourage candidates to bring the following:

Proof of Certification Instate: Valid Va teaching certificate Out of State: Valid teaching certificate or Praxis scores New Graduates: Letter of eligibility from college or transcripts and Praxis score



To attend, you must register at:

https://www.applitrack.com/spsk12/onlineapp/#SPSCreatesAchievers