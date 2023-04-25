SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Schools will be hosting a job fair for elementary, secondary, and special education teachers.
The job fair is on May 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at King’s Fork Middle School, 350 Kings Fork Road.
Suffolk Public Schools encourage candidates to bring the following:
- Proof of Certification
- Instate: Valid Va teaching certificate
- Out of State: Valid teaching certificate or Praxis scores
- New Graduates: Letter of eligibility from college or transcripts and Praxis score
To attend, you must register at:
https://www.applitrack.com/spsk12/onlineapp/#SPSCreatesAchievers
