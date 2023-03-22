SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Schools is hosting its inaugural district-wide Parents and Partners: Together We Create Achievers event.

The event is Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at King’s Fork Middle School, 350 King’s Fork Road.

During the event, Suffolk Public School parents and students will attend workshop sessions, receive community information and resources from vendors, participate in discussions and hands-on activities led by experts.

Families will also have lunch together during the event.

For more information, please contact Media & Community Engagement Technician, Jerrel

Thomas, at jerrelthomas@spsk12.net.