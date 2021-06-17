Suffolk Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Schools and Rite Aid Pharmacy announced that they are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for staff and students ages 12 and up.
Officials will be will be administering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Currently, the clinics are scheduled for:
- Tuesday, June 22 at Lakeland High School
- Wednesday, June 23 at King’s Fork High School
- Thursday, June 24 at Nansemond River High School
Each clinic will run from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Registration is required and can be completed on their website.