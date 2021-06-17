Suffolk Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, a Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a patient in a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia. Authorities in four Russian regions this week made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for those working in certain sectors of the economy in a bid to boost Russia’s slow immunization rates as coronavirus infections continue to soar. Moscow was the first to announce the measure on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 and the surrounding Moscow region, the Siberian region of Kemerovo and the far eastern Sakhalin promptly followed suit. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Schools and Rite Aid Pharmacy announced that they are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for staff and students ages 12 and up.

Officials will be will be administering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Currently, the clinics are scheduled for:

Tuesday, June 22 at Lakeland High School

Wednesday, June 23 at King’s Fork High School

Thursday, June 24 at Nansemond River High School

Each clinic will run from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Registration is required and can be completed on their website.