Suffolk Public Schools cancel winter sports season

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple school divisions across Hampton Roads are canceling winter sports due to the rise in coronavirus cases, and today, Suffolk has been added to the list.

Suffolk Public Schools announced Thursday it is officially canceling the winter sports season for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school says that after reviewing current health metrics for the city from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, the data show the total number of cases per 100,000 is 54.2 and the percent positivity rate is 24.5% — both in the “very high-risk” range.

The increase has continued to rise for the past seven consecutive weeks, according to a statement Division Superintendent John B. Gordon posted to Facebook.

“These health metrics have caused the school division to reduce operational hours, modify staffing schedules, and on December 11, 2020, suspend our participation in the winter sports season for the Virginia High School League.”

The school says it has continuously monitored the trend in numbers for the past four weeks however, the health and safety students and staff is the “greatest priority.”

“It is with a heavy heart that this decision has to be made, but it is the right thing to do for the health and safety of our students and staff. At this time, no decision has been made on the status of the Fall Sports Season,” Gordon continued.

“We will continue to monitor the health metrics in order to determine the safest path for our student-athletes to compete.”