Suffolk Public Schools Superintendent to host Facebook live on reopening of schools

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr John B. Gordon III will be hosting a Facebook live on Friday on the reopening of schools.

The Suffolk School Board voted on February 11 that the first group of students whose families chose in-person learning will go back on March 15.

Special Education students will be in class four days a week. Pre-K to fifth-grade students will also go back on March 15 on a hybrid model two days a week. Sixth grade through 12th grade will return on March 22, also on a hybrid model.

Division officials said during the Feb. 11 meeting that they will need about three to four weeks to adequately prepare for students to return in-person, which fits the timeline set by Governor Northam to have students return to a form of in-person learning by March 15.

Dr. Gordon will discussing the next steps and taking questions from the community. To submit your questions, click on this link.

The event will be streamed on the Suffolk VA Public Schools Facebook page starting at 2 p.m.