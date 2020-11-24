Suffolk Public Schools provides dashboard with weekly COVID-19 updates

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As part of their COVID-19 resources, Suffolk Public Schools is now providing a dashboard updated with the district’s health metrics.
The page provides a weekly snapshot for the Eastern Region and the City of Suffolk, pulling from the state’s data every Monday.
Below is an example of a chart visitors will find on the school system’s website.
The School Board is using the information in this table to help decide when students will return to in-person learning.
Yellow represents less than 5% positivity rate and less than 10 cases per 100,000.
Orange represents a 5-10% positivity rate and 10-100 cases per 100,000.
Red represents a greater than 10% positivity rate and more than 100 cases per 100,000.
This table shows the potential recommendations based on those metrics.
The SPS dashboard also provides a weekly updated look at specific cases at Suffolk schools. It displays confirmed coronavirus cases since school began on Sept. 8, 2020. The case information will be updated every Monday.
If a school confirms a COVID-19 positive case, the Suffolk City Health Department or a Suffolk Public Schools staff member will contact close contacts directly.
The school system said one case does not equal one individual. The total number of cases may include a single individual who was in multiple locations. For example, if an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was in three different schools, that would count as three cases in the total number.
On Nov. 12, the Suffolk School Board voted to delay a return to in-person learning until at least January. Members also approved a recommendation to eliminate midterms and final exams for all high school level courses.
