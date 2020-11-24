Suffolk Public Schools provides dashboard with weekly COVID-19 updates

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As part of their COVID-19 resources, Suffolk Public Schools is now providing a dashboard updated with the district’s health metrics.

The page provides a weekly snapshot for the Eastern Region and the City of Suffolk, pulling from the state’s data every Monday.

Below is an example of a chart visitors will find on the school system’s website.

Click on the image to view the latest data

The School Board is using the information in this table to help decide when students will return to in-person learning.

Yellow represents less than 5% positivity rate and less than 10 cases per 100,000.

Orange represents a 5-10% positivity rate and 10-100 cases per 100,000.

Red represents a greater than 10% positivity rate and more than 100 cases per 100,000.

This table shows the potential recommendations based on those metrics.

The SPS dashboard also provides a weekly updated look at specific cases at Suffolk schools. It displays confirmed coronavirus cases since school began on Sept. 8, 2020. The case information will be updated every Monday.

If a school confirms a COVID-19 positive case, the Suffolk City Health Department or a Suffolk Public Schools staff member will contact close contacts directly.

The school system said one case does not equal one individual. The total number of cases may include a single individual who was in multiple locations. For example, if an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was in three different schools, that would count as three cases in the total number.

On Nov. 12, the Suffolk School Board voted to delay a return to in-person learning until at least January. Members also approved a recommendation to eliminate midterms and final exams for all high school level courses.