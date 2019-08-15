Suffolk Public Schools officials seeking community opinion on possible new start date

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Schools have released a survey asking parents, staff and community members for their opinion on when the first day of school should be.

This comes a month after the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that allows school divisions to start the school year up to 14 days before Labor Day.

Before this legislation, public schools in Virginia could only start school before Labor Day if they applied for a waiver from the Virginia Department of Education.

The survey will close on Aug. 31. You can take it by clicking here.

Any change would not impact the current school year calendar. Suffolk Public Schools will start on Sept. 3 for the 2019/2020 school year.

Stay with WAVY.com for all of your back to school information.