Suffolk Public Schools issues bus stop safety reminder after student hit by car

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk school officials are reminding students and parents about school bus stop safety after a student was hit by a car after he got off the bus Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Market Street and the school system said the King’s Fork High School student has serious but not life-threatening leg injuries.

The driver who hit him stayed at the scene. Police have not said yet if the driver will face charges.

Suffolk Public Schools sent out a phone call recording and an email to families Tuesday with information about bus stop safety.

The school system said its Transportation Department would be reviewing bus stop locations to ensure pedestrian safety.