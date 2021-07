SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Schools is hosting a job fair later this month.

The event is slated for Tuesday, July 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Elementary School located at 204 Walnut Street.

SPS is looking to hire for multiple positions including substitute teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and more.

Applications can be completed at the even, however, those seeking online applications can click here.