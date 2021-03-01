Suffolk Public Schools holding virtual job fair; looking to hire elementary, special education teachers

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Schools is hosting a virtual job fair this month for elementary and special education teachers.

The event will be held on March 9, 10, and 11 from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m.

School officials encourage interested applicants to register using this link.

All candidates, from recent graduates who are completing student teaching through current SPS employees interested in transferring, are encouraged to attend.

What to bring: