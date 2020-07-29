Suffolk Public Schools expected to vote on a back to school plan on August 13

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Schools currently has two options on the table as it works to finalize its back to school plan.

The Suffolk School Board is scheduled to meet again on August 13 to vote on one of the following options for the upcoming school year, which is set to begin on Sept. 8.

Option 1: 100% Virtual

For the virtual option, students will receive all instruction online and will not receive any instruction face-to-face in school. Students will us Canvas, a learning management system that collaborates with Google Classroom and I-Ready (for elementary school students). Edgenuity will be used for secondary students, solely for supplemental learning.

Option 2: SPS Hybrid Model 1

All students will be assigned one day each week for face-to-face instruction. The other three days will be online learning with teacher support. No student will attend school on Fridays, as Fridays will be designated as professional learning and office support hours.

A fall planning survey was released to parents and guardians the week of June 22 seeking input on the two options.

