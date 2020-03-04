Suffolk Public Schools changes medication policy after student receives wrong medication

SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY) — A medication mix up at a Suffolk school has resulted in a new policy for giving students their medication.

The mix up happened last Thursday to an 11-year-old Booker T. Washington Elementary School student named MiAngel.

MiAngel told her grandmother, Maragert Barnes, that she went to the school nurse to get her inhaler medication, but was given a prescription for ADD instead. MiAngel told the nurse the pills were not her correct medicine, but the nurse insisted they were hers and that her name was spelled wrong on the prescription. The nurse said it was okay for MiAngel to take the medication.

“It only takes one time. As soon as she told her she don’t take pills. I feel like the nurse should have stopped to check. She went on to say that wasn’t her name, that was a second warning,” Barnes said.

The 5th grader said she was scared and her head started to feel funny after she took the medicine.

“Considering she already has a lot of allergies she is allergic to a lot of things. I was scared because I don’t know how that could have affected her it could have killed her,” Barnes said.

In a statement Suffolk Public Schools said they have changed two pieces of policy when it comes to administering medication to students:

“We take the safety of each child in our care very seriously. While thousands of doses of medication are administered safely to students throughout the district, we use every opportunity to evaluate our safety protocols. We have assessed our process, and to reduce and eliminate the chance for errors to occur in the future, we have added two action items to our current practice of the Five Rights of Medication Administration – Visual Reminders of the Five Rights for our nurses and unlicensed medication designees and pictures of students attached to their medication envelope for verification.

The Five Rights of Medication Administration mentioned in the school’s statement are:

Right Drug – Verifying the name of the medication

Right Dose – Verifying the amount of medication given

Right Child – Call the child by name and second piece of information (ex. birthdate, picture of the child, homeroom teacher’s name, or grade)

Right Time – Verify time to be given. For PRN (as needed) medications, verify time of last dose given so as not to give the next dose too soon

Right Route – (route = oral, inhaled, intramuscular, nasal, etc.)

MiAngel is doing well and will be returning to school. Barnes is told the involved nurse will no longer be distributing her granddaughter’s medication.