Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Schools is teaming up with Rite Aid to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at city high schools next week.

Tuesday, June 22, at Lakeland High School

Wednesday, June 23, at King’s Fork High School

Thursday, June 24, at Nansemond River High School

Each clinic will run from 7 a.m. to noon. Students and staff will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

You do have to register for a clinic here.