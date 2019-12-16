Suffolk Public Library to host resource fair for families impacted by incarceration

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Library is hosting a resource fair in January to help families impacted by incarceration.

Families and citizens in Suffolk affected by incarceration will be gaining more than books come January.

Reentering Together, a resource fair held by Suffolk Public Library has a goal of welcoming families and helping them find resources and services regarding education, finances, and jobs.

When: January 11, 2020

January 11, 2020 Where: ForKids Location, 119 West Constance Rd. Suffolk, Virginia

ForKids Location, 119 West Constance Rd. Suffolk, Virginia Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The event is part of Suffolk Public Library’s continued efforts with the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

“We recognized that incarcerated parents and their families are in need of many resources to keep the family unit strong during the length of their sentence,” said Keirstin Winslow, Community Services Librarian at Suffolk Public Library.

“The library is in an advantageous place to connect impacted families to these resources. We want all people to feel welcome in the library and know we are a community resource.”

The event is catered for all ages with crafts and story time activities for younger children, prizes, an entertainment show from magician John Kingry, and therapy dogs to help youngsters practice their reading.