Suffolk Public Library supports ‘back to school’ during Library Card Sign-up Month

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — September is Library Card Sign-up Month and the Suffolk Public Library wants to remind the community that it is there to help with back to school — whether virtual or in-person.

“Suffolk Public Library is still here to support the needs of students, parents, and families as we prepare to go back to school,” says Tiffany A. Duck, manager of Library Locations. “The Library will continue to adapt our programming and efforts to serve as a community connector during this time. We also will continue to provide access to materials, activities, and digital resources to promote lifelong learning in Suffolk and the surrounding communities.”

Having a card is the first step to academic success and it allows access to technology, media resources, and educational programs as well as giving students the tools to succeed in the classroom.

“Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to online classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At Suffolk Public Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including access to EBSCO eBooks, Rocket Languages, The Testing & Education Reference Center, Ready Rosie, virtual classes and much more,” said city officials in a statement released.

This year, the American Library Association announced that DC’s Wonder Woman is the Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair. In her new role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.

During September, Suffolk Public Library will use Twitter and Facebook to highlight resources and services people can access with their library card. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year.

Sign up for a free library card online.

